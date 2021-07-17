Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started off mild and muggy once again around the CSRA with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and dew points near 70. The heat and humidity will be sticking around this weekend along with afternoon storm chances. Highs this afternoon reached the low to mid 90s and heat index values around 100°. Some locations were able to cool down thanks to a few scattered showers and storms. Additional storms will be possible through sunset with drier conditions for the early morning hours of Sunday.

We’ll start your Sunday off on the drier side with temps back in the lower 70s but the heat, humidity, and storms will return for the afternoon as our usual summer pattern continues. Highs will be steamy in the mid to low 90s. Storm coverage is expected to be scattered with showers developing just after lunchtime. Storms will last a little longer in the evening and possibly into the early morning hours of Monday.

Early next week does look a little bit cooler, but it will likely be do to more cloud cover and higher storm chances. A cold front will approach the region and stall over the CSRA early next week increasing rain chances. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week look to remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Rain chances over the next 5 days. (WRDW)

