Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms will be coming to end overnight with mostly dry conditions by early Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay muggy tonight in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around this weekend along with afternoon storm chances. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon into the evening. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Heat, humidity, and storms will remain in the forecast Sunday as our usual summer pattern continues. Highs will be steamy in the mid to low 90s. Storm coverage is expected to be scattered and begin in the afternoon/evening.

Early next week does look a little bit cooler, but it will likely be do to more cloud cover and higher storm chances. A cold front will approach the region and stall over the region early next week increasing rain chances. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week look to remain in the upper 80s to near 90. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

