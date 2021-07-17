Assisted Healthcare holds first ever fashion show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is activity day over at Assisted Healthcare in Augusta. They’ll do things like pajama day, hat day, or movie night. But today they all took their talents to the catwalk to try something new.

“Just because they’re older we don’t want them to forget that they’re still beautiful,” said Linda Bentley, administrator at Assisted Healthcare.

That beauty was on full display today at the first-ever Assisted Healthcare fashion show. Four women strutted their stuff with their finest clothes and jewelry.

“Some of them went out and got their face professionally done. They went shopping. They went on shopping sprees. They got their hair done,” said Bentley.

“I love this and the shoes. I love it all,” said Bentley.

Their ages range from 62 all the way up to Miss Mattie Ellison at age 96.

“I felt like a millionaire,” said Ellison.

Fun is a Friday tradition at the center. They do outings once a month and a group activity every week. Normally it’s more laid back just getting the women active and hanging out together. But Bentley says today was about making them feel beautiful.

“When we look at them we might see older women. But when they look in the mirror, they see the teachers they were. They see the nurses they were. So we just wanna reinforce that beauty that they already radiate,” said Bentley.

After the show, it was time for lunch and desserts with the families. And of course the awards. The center gave out trophies for things like best dressed and best walk. But on a day like today, everyone walked away a winner.

Ellison just celebrated her 96th birthday. She has 12 children many of them came out to the fashion show today.

