Warnock raises $7.2M in quest to keep Senate seat in 2022

Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and media...
Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and media before a rally, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock raised money at a brisk pace from April through June, outstripping his currently announced Republican rivals for the 2022 senatorial election in Georgia.

Warnock’s campaign raised $7.2 million during the second quarter and finished June 30 with $10.5 million in cash on hand.

Navy veteran and former bank executive Latham Saddler was the top-raising Republican in the Senate race, collecting $1.4 million in the second quarter.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black collected $703,000 in contributions.

Marietta contractor Kelvin King, another GOP candidate, reported raising $371,000 and loaning his campaign $300,000.

