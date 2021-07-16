Warnock raises $7.2M in quest to keep Senate seat in 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock raised money at a brisk pace from April through June, outstripping his currently announced Republican rivals for the 2022 senatorial election in Georgia.

Warnock’s campaign raised $7.2 million during the second quarter and finished June 30 with $10.5 million in cash on hand.

Navy veteran and former bank executive Latham Saddler was the top-raising Republican in the Senate race, collecting $1.4 million in the second quarter.

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black collected $703,000 in contributions.

Marietta contractor Kelvin King, another GOP candidate, reported raising $371,000 and loaning his campaign $300,000.

