Advertisement

Veteran grateful for neighbors words of love and encouragement written inside new home

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A veteran receiving a mortgage-free home received a warm welcome from his future neighbors on Thursday.

Recently, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eric Fisher and his family received a big surprise from Operation Finally Home and Lennar. They learned they were receiving a mortgage free-home in the Forestbrook Estates.

On Thursday, neighbors picked up a Sharpie and left words of appreciation and love for Fisher and his family inside of their future home.

Residents wrote “Notes of Love” on the studs where crews continue to work.

Some of the messages thanked the veteran for his nearly decade-long service. Others, welcoming his wife and kids to the neighborhood.

“All of this, to me, is more than I deserve,” Fisher said. “It’s just amazing. More support than I ever knew was out there. It will be really great to get to know some of these people.”

Fisher served in the military for about ten years, which included deployments to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain. He had to medically retire due to health reasons, which included migraines from traumatic brain injuries.

Neighbors say they hope when Fisher and his loved ones see these notes, they’ll know his service will never be forgotten.

“They’ll know they’re appreciated,” said nearby resident Michael Beeson.

Karen Davila-Davis says she can relate to some of the experiences the Fishers are going through because she has a son that currently serves in the military.

She’s happy to see the community coming together to support veterans and their loved ones.

“I feel proud,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll be able to read the message and understand I know what they’re going through.”

The Fishers are expected to move into their new home just in time for Veterans Day in November.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

‘For it to cost over a grand...that is insane’
'For it to cost more than a grand that is insane'
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
High levels of E Coli found in Bettys Branch
Fox Den numbers
Fox Den numbers
Edgefield armed robbery suspect
Deputies seeking to identify Edgefield attempted armed robbery suspect