Advertisement

School IDs buildings honoring racists, says names can’t go

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, a sign advertises the Strom Thurmond Wellness and...
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, a sign advertises the Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center in Columbia, S.C. University officials have said they won’t ask the Legislature to change building names but instead will concentrate on honoring deserving people on new buildings. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The University of South Carolina president has indicated he doesn’t plan to ask the Legislature for permission to change the names of nearly a dozen campus buildings that a special committee says honors racists and Civil War figures.

Instead, interim university president Harris Pastides says in a letter that he’ll encourage school leaders to concentrate on honoring deserving people on new buildings with the same committee suggesting a number of prominent Black leaders.

Since 2000, a South Carolina law called the Heritage Act requires a two-thirds vote from the General Assembly to change or remove the name of any building based on a historical figure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
As CSRA, nation see surge, Kemp cites strides against violent crime
Bacteria are back to safe levels in local waterways after Tropical Storm Elsa.
Bacteria levels remain a concern in some CSRA waterways
wbtv
95-year-old man celebrates birthday with his love of roller skating
Man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink
Man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink