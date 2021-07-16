Advertisement

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech.

That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date for approval in January. But approval can also come sooner.

There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for COVID-19 in the U.S.

All three vaccines currently being administered are allowed under the FDA’s emergency use authorization program.

Pfizer submitted its vaccine for approval for people ages 16 and over in May.

Moderna submitted an application for its vaccine last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car
Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant
Brianna Wong
Martinez woman facing child cruelty charges for assaulting 3-year-old
Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their cars.
Scooter rider pretends to be hurt, someone else steals car