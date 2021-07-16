Over 200 volunteers come out to support Peach Jam athletes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s all eyes on the court but when it comes to making sure these kids are well fed it’s all thanks to more than 200 local volunteers and donations.

Athletes may be running the court but it’s the folks behind the scenes making sure they have the energy to do that. More than 200 people from First Baptist Church of North Augusta and TrueNorth Church are volunteering their time every day feeding both coaches and players.

“We feed them food, but we hope we’re feeding their souls also and just give them a family-type atmosphere,” said Michelle Barnes, First Baptist Church of North Augusta.

First Baptist has been volunteering at Peach Jam for 25 years something they say is very rewarding.

“You’re attitude of giving and caring for people just shines through and I think that’s the big driver behind this,” said Barnes.

Mike Chavous is the hospitality coordinator and says the volunteers play a big part.

“The hardest part for me is before, planning everything, but once it starts rolling I sit back and let them take control and it’s great. I couldn’t do it without them,” said Mike Chavous, Hospitality Coordinator.

Every day it’s a different menu topped with sweet treats made by the volunteers. One of the top favorites to eat is the peaches which they keep stocked at all times!

“They’re amazed with peaches, some have never even tasted peaches and that’s neat to introduce them to different things,” said Barnes.

TrueNorth has been volunteering since 2008. Verne Rushton says he enjoys interacting with everyone.

“Just their gratitude and the way they come through, they’re so nice and appreciate everything you do. Just a loving spirit. They all of sudden look at us like momma and daddy away from home,” said Verne Rushton, TrueNorth Church.

If you would like to provide desserts for Peach Jam, First Baptist Church of North Augusta is accepting them through the 25th. You can deliver them Monday through Thursday to the church office between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. They must be nut-free.

