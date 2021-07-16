Martinez woman facing child cruelty charges for assaulting 3-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Martinez woman accused of assaulting a 3-year-old is facing child cruelty charges.

Details on the case are limited but an arrest warrant from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office alleges 31-year-old Brianna Wong hit and bit the victim between July 10 and Monday. Authorities report the incident occurred on Carrington Court in Martinez.

Wong is additionally accused of intentionally causing excessive pain to the child by not treating or seeking medical assistance for the child’s severe diaper rash, arrest warrants state.

Authorities charged Wong On Monday with first and second degree cruelty to children, according to arrest records.

