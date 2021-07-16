Advertisement

Local KAMO distribution company featured in new series ‘We Supply America’

By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our local businesses is about to get some screen time. KAMO was just chosen from distribution companies nationwide to be featured in a new series called “We Supply America.”

The idea is to highlight the most innovative and purpose-driven distribution businesses across the country. We talked to the president of KAMO today who says they can’t wait to tell their story.

“We’ve been in business 75 years, so we have a unique story to tell. We’re extremely involved in our community. It means a lot to be shown as one of those companies throughout America. That we supply America,” said Harris Weinstein, President of KAMO.

You can watch We Supply America on the series’ website we supplyamerica.net.

We’re reaching out to find out when KAMO’s episode will be live. We’ll keep you posted.

