Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson recalling sunscreens due to benzene traces

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen.

The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF. The products were distributed nationwide through retailers.

The health care giant said the benzene was found after testing by the company and an independent laboratory. It is investigating how the chemical got into the products.

J&J said it’s working to get all lots of the five products removed from store shelves. It urged consumers to stop using the sunscreens immediately and said customers can get a refund by calling J&J’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673. More information is available at the websites for Neutrogena and Aveeno.

J&J said in a statement that “use of these products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences” and that it voluntarily decided to recall them “out of an abundance of caution.” The statement added that people should use an alternate sunscreen to protect themselves from the skin cancer melanoma.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that’s present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels. It also can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chemical’s effects vary by whether a person accidentally inhales or ingests it or gets it on skin and clothing. Symptoms range from dizziness and irregular heartbeat to convulsions and, at very high levels, death.

J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, said it has notified the Food and Drug Administration of the recall.

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line

Latest News

DHEC prepping guidelines for S.C. schools returning to in-person learning
S.C. State to forgive $9.8 million in student debt
It’s all eyes on the court but when it comes to making sure these kids are well fed it’s all...
Over 200 volunteers come out to support Peach Jam athletes
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors express concern over recent gun violence
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors express concern over recent gun violence