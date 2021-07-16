Advertisement

James Brown estate dispute is nearing an end

James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s finally a resolution in the long legal case involving the James Brown estate.

The attorney says that for the most part, the case is settled.

The legal challenges go back at least a decade concerning the will, and who gets control of the music copyrights.

The settlement also paves the way for something that was very important to the entertainer who called Augusta home, and that’s funding scholarships to help kids who need them.

