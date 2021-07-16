‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors express concern over recent gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people in 13 hours were hurt or killed by gun violence. The ripple effect goes much deeper.

“It’s terrifying. My fiancé left the house right around the same time the shooting happened. It could’ve hit his car, it could’ve been him. It could’ve easily been him this morning and that’s why I’m furious,” said Emily Perry, a neighbor in Audubon Circle shooting.

They’re in different counties, at different times but there is a common thread, the accused shooters are on the loose. We spoke to neighbors who say just because they weren’t the target that doesn’t make them feel any better. And there are a lot of neighborhoods involved.

The first yesterday evening at 6 p.m. at the Fox Den Apartments off Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. A few hours later, at 11:30 p.m. that night Aiken County Deputies were called to Aiken Regional where they were treating a shooting victim. That’s when they learned about a shooting in Graniteville on Aiken Road. Joccoui Jackson died there. Then at 7:15 this morning Aiken County Deputies were called back out for a woman shot in the head. This time to Audobon Circle.

People say this feels all too common.

“It’s all hours of the night,” said Perry. “It’s terrifying.”

That’s the reality for soon-to-be mother of two Emily Perry. Living just around the corner from the shooting on Audubon Circle in Aiken County.

“It’s sick. It’s not good. You don’t really sleep well especially after something like that,” said Perry.

She says the neighborhood is known for drug activity. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been to this house 64 times since 2013 for different calls.

“We can only call the cops so much. What are you supposed to do,” said Perry.

In a separate shooting incident in Graniteville, a 26-year-old is also dead after being gunned down outside a home. And in Richmond County, a 39-year-old mother of three is fighting for her life after being shot 5 times.

“It definitely needs to be talked about,” said Commissioner Catherine McKnight, District 3.

“I wish that somebody would come out and speak and address to the public and citizens of Augusta,” said Commissioner McKnight.

District 3 Commissioner Catherine McKnight says the city needs more deputies and security at these places. She plans on bringing this up for discussion at future meetings.

“Possibly the following committee meeting it should definitely be on there. I would be glad to put it on there,” she said.

Police say they need to hear from you, the community, to solve these crimes. Time and time again police tell us video or the smallest piece of information can be vital to finding who these people are.

