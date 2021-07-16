I-TEAM: Reports reveal increase in violence at Fox Den Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into crime at an Augusta apartment complex after a mother of three was shot five times there earlier this week.

Our I-Team requested the numbers and records show the violence at the Fox Den Apartments is increasing.

In 2018 there were only 4 incidents of violent crime at Fox Trace. In 2019 even less, only 3. But in 2020 the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports 7 incidence of violence. Five aggravated assaults with a gun and two robberies.

And halfway into this year – already 5 violent events. All five so far were aggravated assaults, four of which were with a gun.

