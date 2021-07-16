Georgia’s jobless rate dips as South Carolina sees rise in claims

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia employers continue to close the gap with employment levels before the pandemic, adding 30,000 workers in June.

Payrolls rose above 4.5 million for the first time since March 2020.

Georgia’s unemployment rate fell for the 14th straight month, dipping to 4% in June from 4.1% in May.

State jobless rates jumped to an all-time high during the pandemic and stood at 8.4% in June 2020, as the recovery was just beginning. The number of unemployed Georgians edged down to about 208,000 in June.

The job figures from the Georgia Department of Labor were adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

Across the river in South Carolina

As South Carolina unemployment officials insist tens of thousands of jobs are waiting to be filled, the state reported its fourth consecutive increase in initial unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the state received more than 2,490 initial claims. That’s an increase of more than 300 over the previous week’s 2,173. It is the second week in a row that claims surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The state had been on a seven-week trend of declining numbers until the week ending June 26.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $9.4 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, the state paid out a total of nearly $6.5 billion in state and federal benefits.

The state’s most recent unemployment rate, for the month of May, stood at 4.6%.

The national picture

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000.

The weekly tally, a proxy for layoffs, has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

The U.S. recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters have predicted that the economy will expand this year by roughly 7%.

That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984.

