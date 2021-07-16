Advertisement

Georgia’s jobless rate dips as South Carolina sees rise in claims

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia employers continue to close the gap with employment levels before the pandemic, adding 30,000 workers in June.

Payrolls rose above 4.5 million for the first time since March 2020.

MORE | Free career coaching offered to local job seekers

Georgia’s unemployment rate fell for the 14th straight month, dipping to 4% in June from 4.1% in May.

State jobless rates jumped to an all-time high during the pandemic and stood at 8.4% in June 2020, as the recovery was just beginning. The number of unemployed Georgians edged down to about 208,000 in June.

The job figures from the Georgia Department of Labor were adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

Across the river in South Carolina

As South Carolina unemployment officials insist tens of thousands of jobs are waiting to be filled, the state reported its fourth consecutive increase in initial unemployment claims.

For the week ending Saturday, the state received more than 2,490 initial claims. That’s an increase of more than 300 over the previous week’s 2,173. It is the second week in a row that claims surpassed the 2,000 mark.

BYH THE NUMBERS | How child tax credit adds up in Georgia, S. Carolina

The state had been on a seven-week trend of declining numbers until the week ending June 26.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $9.4 million in state and federal benefits.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, the state paid out a total of nearly $6.5 billion in state and federal benefits.

The state’s most recent unemployment rate, for the month of May, stood at 4.6%.

The national picture

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000.

The weekly tally, a proxy for layoffs, has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

The U.S. recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters have predicted that the economy will expand this year by roughly 7%.

That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in separate shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

Now hiring
Free career coaching offered to local job seekers
Money
How child tax credit adds up in Georgia, S. Carolina
Market Wagon is launching a hub that will bring produce delivery to the CSRA.
Business roundup: Produce delivery comes to CSRA, stores salute heroes and more
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to host customer assistance day in Aiken