Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 after crash shifts bridge 6 feet

SOPERTON, Ga. - Authorities hope to reopen an interstate that connects much of Georgia its coastline by next week after a crash knocked a bridge overpass from its support beams.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it plans to demolish the overpass that crosses above Interstate 16 so the interstate can reopen by next week.

A short stretch of the interstate was closed in both directions after Thursday’s crash.

The bridge carrying State Highway 86 over the interstate was hit by a big-rig with a bed that can be raised at an angle like a dump truck. State Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said the truck struck the bridge with the bed raised, and it happened with enough force to move one side of the bridge almost 6 feet.

“No one was hurt or killed in the incident, which is a miracle when you see what happened,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at a Thursday afternoon news conference in Atlanta.

A detour is in place for the Interstate 16 bridge in Treutlen County from Exit 71 to Exit 78.

McMurry said the plan is to get one westbound lane of the interstate open by Sunday morning and one eastbound lane open by Monday morning. The interstate should be fully reopened by the middle to end of next week, he said.

The Highway 86 overpass will remain closed for the foreseeable future he said, calling it a minor route that sees only about 200 vehicles a day.

A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16. (WRDW)

For now, here are the detours:

Westbound: Take Exit 78, turn right onto Highway 221 north, then left onto U.S. 80 west, go through Adrian, turn left onto State Highway 15, then re-enter I-16 at Exit 71.

Eastbound: Take Exit 71, turn right onto Highway 15 through Soperton, then left onto State Highway 46, left onto State Highway 56, then re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.

“Motorists are urged to remain patient during this closure” GDOT said in a news release. “Crews are working to repair and reopen the roadway as soon as possible to minimize impact to the traveling public.”

