Empty shelves at liquor stores due to glass shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve been in a liquor store lately, you may have noticed some empty shelves. It’s a problem impacting liquor stores across the country, including here in Southeast North Carolina.

A supply and demand issue is to blame, and a labor shortage is another problem.

It’s not that the liquor is gone, but the glass to put it in isn’t available.

“The challenges have been amplified; the challenges have become even more significant in terms of glassware,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist.

And the reason is as clear as glass--the pandemic. “I think all distillers and bottlers have been impacted from COVID. It has been challenging,” said Bloomquist.

ABC Boards across the state are working with suppliers to keep shelves stocked.

“Our supply is getting short, we are trying to stay ahead of it by talking to our suppliers and working with the state,” said Charles Hill, New Hanover County ABC Board General Manager.

New Hanover County’s ABC Board says that they typically keep a 30-day supply, and they hope to maintain that goal.

“We’re trying to keep everybody happy, and trying to keep it where we can have the product in the stores, you will see that we are out of some things, but that’s out of our control,” said Hill.

