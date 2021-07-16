E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re making plans on the water this weekend The Savannah River Keeper says to stay out of the water near Betty’s Branch in Augusta. Tests showed high levels of E-Coli in the water last week. Now new results are showing levels two times higher.

In the latest swim guide from the Savannah River Keeper you can see most sites in green meaning they’re good to go. Fifth Street Marina and Hammonds Ferry are in yellow meaning you should use caution. But Betty’s Branch is in red with E-Coli levels off the charts.

The water here is low and slow-moving, which makes it a breeding ground for bacteria including E. Coli. And while it’s not recommended that you swim here people have still been coming out today, finding other ways to get on the water.

“My toes might get a little wet, but I think other than that we should be pretty good,” said Jeremy Nolin, a kayaker.

People are still putting in at Betty’s Branch even with higher E. Coli levels.

Andy Colbert has been running a kayak business here for six years and he says interest has stayed consistent.

“If you’re in a kayak, you’re just gonna put in on top of the water, paddle out to where you want to go, and it’s completely safe,” said Andy Colbert, Co-Owner, Outdoor Augusta.

Colbert says most people use Betty’s Branch as an access point to the river.

“Nobody swims right here in the branch, so people go out to the main river, they take their boats, they take their kayaks, swimming out there in the actual river where the water’s continuously flowing,” he said.

Water isn’t continuously flowing here. On top of that, there’s been runoff from rain we’ve seen this week and water levels are lower here because of construction at a nearby dam. And when you add all this together, the riverkeeper says you have a breeding ground.

“Don’t hang out in the slew, don’t hang out in this slow-moving area, get out to where the water’s moving and it’s fresh and it’s able to tumble around, and that’s where it’s gonna be cleaner naturally,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper.

And if you bring your dog out to a spot like this she recommends you don’t let them drink the water or they could get sick.

“Wash em, wash em. If they get in there, you probably don’t want them drinking a whole lot of this water,” said Bonitatibus.

And that’s their biggest advice for people too. If you go swimming in a body of water like this where bacteria levels are high wash yourself off after going in.

