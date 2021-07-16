Advertisement

DHEC launches grant program to fund local COVID vaccine outreach efforts

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is turning to local...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is turning to local communities to help increase awareness for COVID-19 vaccines.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is turning to local communities to help increase awareness for COVID-19 vaccines.

DHEC announced Friday they are launching a grant assistance program to fund hyperlocal outreach efforts. The agency will provide grants to applicants with the funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“DHEC and key partners across the state have done a yeoman’s job sharing essential COVID-19 information and working together to combat misinformation that leads to confusion and, in turn, hesitancy about the vaccines among South Carolinians,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “South Carolina is taking advantage of this federal funding to help ensure people in rural areas and minority or vulnerable communities receive the information they need to make informed decisions about vaccines from people they know and trust. Information sharing is more important than ever since South Carolina, and several other states, are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.”

The outreach initiatives will be centered on increasing community-level engagement about the safety, effectiveness, and benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and why they are essential to ending the pandemic. Officials say there will be no unsolicited door-to-door residential outreach.

The grant recipients’ initiatives will include:

  • Distributing DHEC informational materials
  • Conducting safe in-person or virtual educational sessions with community members
  • Placing social media and other media advertising messages on channels designed to reach focused populations
  • Utilizing non-traditional outreach methods (informational signs at intersections, point-of-sale advertising, direct mailers, grassroots outreach, etc.)
  • Providing transportation to people who want to get vaccinated

According to the release, the number of organizations receiving funding will depend on the applications submitted. But the agency anticipates awarding up to 25 grants totaling up to $5 million for six months. Each award is expected to last for six months and can be renewed up to three times for a total period of two years.

The applications will be accepted through Aug. 5, 2021.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
As CSRA, nation see surge, Kemp cites strides against violent crime
Bacteria are back to safe levels in local waterways after Tropical Storm Elsa.
Bacteria levels remain a concern in some CSRA waterways
wbtv
95-year-old man celebrates birthday with his love of roller skating
Man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink
Man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink