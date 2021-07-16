Deputies seeking to identify Edgefield attempted armed robbery suspect

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect who held up an Edgefield gas station this morning.

At 2 a.m., a masked suspected confronted a clerk with a weapon at the Enmarket gas station located on Columbia Road, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said.

The suspect’s robbery was unsuccessful, Rowland said. The suspect reportedly ran out the store and fled in a vehicle which authorities located along with the suspect’s mask.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual.

Anyone with any information in reference to the incident is urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)637-5337.

