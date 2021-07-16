Advertisement

Deputies seeking to identify Edgefield attempted armed robbery suspect

Edgefield armed robbery suspect
Edgefield armed robbery suspect(ECSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying an attempted armed robbery suspect who held up an Edgefield gas station this morning.

At 2 a.m., a masked suspected confronted a clerk with a weapon at the Enmarket gas station located on Columbia Road, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said.

The suspect’s robbery was unsuccessful, Rowland said. The suspect reportedly ran out the store and fled in a vehicle which authorities located along with the suspect’s mask.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual.

Anyone with any information in reference to the incident is urged to contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at (803)637-5337.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

‘For it to cost over a grand...that is insane’
'For it to cost more than a grand that is insane'
E-Coli levels off the charts in Betty’s Branch
High levels of E Coli found in Bettys Branch
Fox Den numbers
Fox Den numbers
Neighbors leave ‘Notes of Love’ inside construction site, showing appreciation for retired...
Veteran grateful for neighbors words of love and encouragement written inside new home