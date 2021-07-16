Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bermuda High will continue to keep the heat and humidity around through the weekend. Skies will stay partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 5 mph.

The broken record forecast continues today with morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon/evening. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around this weekend along with afternoon storm chances. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Heat, humidity, and storms will remain in the forecast Sunday as our usual summer pattern continues. Highs will be steamy in the mid to low 90s. Storm coverage is expected to be scattered and mainly in the afternoon/evening.

Later next week does look a little bit cooler. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday next week look to remain in the upper 80s. Rain chances look a little higher, which is likely why we’ll be a little cooler. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.