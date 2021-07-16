Advertisement

As CSRA and nation sees surge, Kemp cites progress against violent crime

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says a state gang task force has made great strides when it comes to stopping violence.

He spoke about the issue Thursday as the nation sees a surge in violent crime after experiencing a decline during the pandemic.

The CSRA has not been immune, with periodic surges in shootings, including three this week within 13 hours of each other, alarming neighbors.

At the state level, Kemp two years ago challenged the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to crack down on criminal street gangs.

In response, the GBI created a gang task force.

Now specially trained agents are available to help with local investigations.

Kemp says the crime suppression unit has arrested 90 wanted criminals.

POLITICS | Warnock raises $7.2M, touts tax credit; Ossoff visits CSRA

“This enhanced state law enforcement presence, alongside the gang task force and local police departments, is making progress in getting dangerous criminals off our streets and restoring law and order here in the Atlanta metro area,” Kemp said Thursday.

The GBI director says the acknowledgement and conversations about the gang crisis in Georgia is the most important thing the agency has done in the past two years.

He says the next step is solving it.

At the national level, President Joe Biden has called for crackdowns on illegal gun sales as a way to help curb the violent crime.

This week, the White House convened the first meeting of its community violence intervention collaborative, a group of mayors and administration officials that will share best practices and work closely with the federal government to reduce gun violence.

The White House has touted its investments in these programs as one of the ways it is working to reduce gun violence and combat crime.

Mayors from Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Philadelphia were among the officials in attendance.

