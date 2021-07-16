Advertisement

Crews battle flames as Augusta home burns in 2-alarm blaze

Crews are responding to an active house fire on Winchester Drive.
Crews are responding to an active house fire on Winchester Drive.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house appeared to be heavily damaged in a fire that was reported at about 11:10 a.m. Friday at 503 Winchester Drive.

Smoke was pouring out of the two story brick home with wood trim and dormers as flames leapt from the roof of the house near Wheeler and Regent roads a few blocks east of the Augusta Exchange shopping and entertainment area.

Shingles flew as firefighters doused one side of the roof with high-power hoses past noon.

On the other side of the home, flames were still rising while neighbors watched.

Around 12:20 p.m., crews said they were trying to contain the fire, which started in the back of the home and spread through the attic.

Both chimneys on the home collapsed during the two-alarm fire.

Six fire engines were initially called to the scene. Two additional units were called as the fire continued.

One firefighter was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with heat exhaustion. Authorities expect him to recover. No other injuries have been reported.

