Advertisement

CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients echoed the pandemic is “one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people.”

He says the Biden administration expects cases to increase in the weeks ahead because of spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Four states accounted for 40% of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.

But Zients says there are signs that increased cases are driving more people in those communities to seek vaccination at rates faster than the national average.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Russia hits another record daily virus deaths at 799

— Freedom or folly? UK’s end to mandatory masks sows confusion

— Los Angeles County requires masks indoors in the nation’s largest county.

— Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated, AP learns

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
CDC director: Becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Largest wildfire in Oregon expands further; new evacuations
Crews are responding to an active house fire on Winchester Drive.
Crews battle flames as Augusta home burns in 2-alarm blaze