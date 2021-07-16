Advertisement

Crews fight 2 fires: House burns in Augusta as car blaze halts traffic in Aiken County

Augusta crews responded to this house fire on Winchester Drive around midday July 16, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders jumped into action around midday Friday as separate fires erupted around the same time on both sides of the Savannah River.

In Augusta, a house appeared to be heavily damaged in a fire that was around at about 11:10 a.m. at 503 Winchester Drive.

Smoke was pouring out of the two story brick home with wood trim and dormers as flames leapt from the roof.

Around the same time, crews fought a vehicle fire along Interstate 20 at Exit 6 in South Carolina.

The vehicle fire in Aiken County virtually shut down westbound traffic near where I-20 meets I-520.

An exit ramp was closed due to the car fire and South Carolina Department of Transportation maps showed traffic was at a standstill.

Crews started responding to the scene around 11:15 a.m.

They also battled a small vegetation fire nearby.

This vehicle fire shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 20 in Aiken County around 11:15 a.m. July 16, 2021.(WRDW)

