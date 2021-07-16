Advertisement

Braves acquire OF Joc Pederson in trade with Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson plays against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game,...
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson plays against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves have acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuna Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta sent minor league first baseman Bryce Ball to Chicago for Pederson, who is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games.

The 29-year-old Pederson spent his first seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with the Cubs in free agency in February.

The Braves are looking to return to the playoffs, but their pursuit of a fourth straight NL East title took a hit when Acuna tore the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Miami.

