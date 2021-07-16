Advertisement

Bacteria levels remain a concern in some CSRA waterways

By Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although bacteria in some local waterways are back to safe levels in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa, there’s still concern about at least one of them.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says the water at the Betty’s Branch boat ramp is still not safe.

Results show levels of dangerous bacteria are more than two times higher than levels last week.

MORE | Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 after crash shifts bridge 6 feet

We’re still waiting for results from the Augusta Canal and Fifth Street Marina.

Four area sites tested this week — Hammond Ferry Dock, Langley Pond, Stevens Creek and Modoc — all had bacteria levels below the danger threshold.

As the storm moved through the CSRA, runoff carried bacteria into the Savannah River and other waterways, prompting a warning to try to avoid contact with the water and to wash off if contact did occur.

The water is tested every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with experts looking for in particular for E. coli, since high levels can make us very sick.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman, man slain in shootings
Annie Goodwin
Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
Georgia bridge shifts 6 feet in crash, closing part of I-16

Latest News

As CSRA and nation sees surge, Kemp cites progress against violent crime
wbtv
95-year-old man celebrates birthday with his love of roller skating
Man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink
Man celebrates 95th birthday at roller rink
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
James Brown estate dispute is nearing an end