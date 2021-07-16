Bacteria levels remain a concern in some CSRA waterways

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although bacteria in some local waterways are back to safe levels in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa, there’s still concern about at least one of them.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says the water at the Betty’s Branch boat ramp is still not safe.

Results show levels of dangerous bacteria are more than two times higher than levels last week.

We’re still waiting for results from the Augusta Canal and Fifth Street Marina.

Four area sites tested this week — Hammond Ferry Dock, Langley Pond, Stevens Creek and Modoc — all had bacteria levels below the danger threshold.

As the storm moved through the CSRA, runoff carried bacteria into the Savannah River and other waterways, prompting a warning to try to avoid contact with the water and to wash off if contact did occur.

The water is tested every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with experts looking for in particular for E. coli, since high levels can make us very sick.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.