Want to pick up or donate school supplies? Here are some options

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is just a few weeks away, which means school shopping season is in full effect.

If you need any help with supplies, the Richmond County Division of Family and Children Services is hosting a Back to School Bash on Friday.

The plan is to give out at least 600 book bags this year, something the agency says is especially important right now.

“To host this event this year right after the pandemic, it’s going to be bigger than ever this year to be able to provide that support,” said the agency’s Monique Hill.

The bash will start at 11 a.m. and last until supplies run out at 3310 Old Louisville Road.

You do have to bring your kids to get the supplies.

There will also be health and dental screenings, as well as free food.

United Way seeking donated supplies, money

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As the CSRA gears up for a new school year. United Way is helping ease the burden of purchasing basic school supplies for families in need through its Stuff the Bus campaign.

Two donation options are requested until July 23: both physical school supplies and online monetary donations. A list of the most-requested school supplies can be found at uwcsra.org.

All physical donations can be brought to the Kroc Center of Augusta on July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. School supplies will to be sorted, labeled. counted and loaded onto buses by local volunteers and sent to school districts in Richmond, Columbia, Burke, Jefferson, Lincoln and surrounding counties.

For those interested in supporting Stuff the Bus through a one-time online donation this year, visit uwcsra.org/stuff-the-bus. Donations made online will be used to purchase school supplies and distributed to local school districts at a later date.

Also in the CSRA …

Triumphant Family Christian Center at 1751 Gordon Highway in Augusta will be giving away backpacks and school supplies on Saturday its free second annual community event. Food and games will be provided, along with other eventful activities for the kids. The Richmond County Department of Public Health mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be given the choice of the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Augusta Partnership for Children Inc./Family Connection will have a school supply giveaway July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at May Park Community Center, 622 Fourth St. In Augusta. There will also be a free COVID vaccine clinic for youths ages 12 and older. For more information, contact Candice Hillman at 706-833-1454.

