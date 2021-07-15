Trump slams Georgia lawmaker for not fighting voting results

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is declaring his opposition to a high-ranking Georgia Republican’s bid for lieutenant governor.

It’s another sign of how state-level politics is being reordered by Trump’s insistence that all Republicans repudiate his 2020 election loss.

Trump’s statement late Wednesday says he won’t support Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller’s candidacy.

The former president invited other Republicans to run for lieutenant governor.

Miller counts Georgia’s restrictive new elections law among his top accomplishments. But Trump’s statement comes as Republican state Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson considers jumping in.

Miller has not gone as far as Jones in promoting the false claim that Trump was cheated out of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.