Sylvania man sentenced to federal prison for distributing child porn

Daniel Boulineau
Daniel Boulineau(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Screven County man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after admitting that he distributed child pornography.

Daniel Boulineau, 34, of Sylvania, was sentenced to 63 months in prison after pleading guilty, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Boulineau to pay restitution to victims, register as a sex offender and serve 25 years of supervised release after he’s out of prison.

As outlined in court documents and testimony, in early August 2020, Boulineau admitted he electronically distributed images and videos of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. An investigation led to Boulineau’s arrest on Sept. 1, 2020, after he used an online messaging service to share videos and images of child exploitation with an undercover investigator, authorities said.

“This sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on children in our communities and bring them to justice,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

