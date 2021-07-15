Advertisement

Rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse and it fell on her during a training exercise in Aiken County, authorities said Thursday.

The accident happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Stable View Equestrian training facility, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Ann S. Goodwin, 32, was riding her horse when it failed to negotiate a jumping exercise, causing the horse to throw Goodwin to the ground.

The horse then fell on her.

She was pronounced dead at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Goodwin will be autopsied in Newberry.

MORE | Woman wounded, man slain in Aiken County shootings

“We at Stable View are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Annie Goodwin, a beloved local rider,” Stable View posted on its website.

The business said it will be closed for the next two weeks for grieving.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Annie’s family and loved ones,” the business said.

