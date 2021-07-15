Advertisement

Report: Oldest known bottle of whiskey sells for $137K at auction

The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report from Food & Wine magazine.(Source: Skinner Auctioneers via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – Food & Wine magazine reported that a bottle of whiskey possibly 250 years old has sold for $137,000.

The publication also said the bottle was once owned by legendary American financier J.P. Morgan.

According to Skinner Auctioneers, the bourbon is the oldest known whiskey in existence.

The front of the “Old Ingledew” whiskey bottle indicates it’s from LaGrange, Georgia.

The back features a typed note taped to the glass that reads: “This Bourbon was probably made prior to 1865.”

Skinner Auctioneers said they used a needle to extract a small sample of the liquid to be sent off for testing by experts.

Scientists used carbon dating to determine the whiskey was likely bottled between 1763 and 1803.

