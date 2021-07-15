Advertisement

Ossoff to meet with personnel at Fort Gordon

Sen. Jon Ossoff is coming to Fort Gordon.
Sen. Jon Ossoff is coming to Fort Gordon.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will return to Fort Gordon on Friday to meet with senior leadership and junior enlisted personnel and receive briefings on ongoing projects.

In February, the Georgia Democrat inspected ongoing infrastructure projects on post, met with both senior and junior enlisted personnel and received briefings at the Cyber Center for Excellence.

In March, he secured a commitment from Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, to dedicate necessary federal resources to improving military housing at Fort Gordon.

Look for coverage of Ossoff’s visit on News 12, WRDW.com and https://www.facebook.com/wrdwtv.

Ossoff’s staff said Fort Gordon service members and their families are encouraged to contact his office with any questions, concerns or for help with federal agencies at ossoff.senate.gov or by calling 470-786-7800.

MILITARY | Air Force launches virtual reality program to combat sexual assault

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line

Latest News

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County
Georgia state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, speaks on the floor of the Georgia State Senate...
Trump slams Georgia lawmaker for not fighting voting results
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings
Simms Daniels
Hartsville boy in hospital with congenital heart defect wants mail