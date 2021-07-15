Ossoff to meet with personnel at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will return to Fort Gordon on Friday to meet with senior leadership and junior enlisted personnel and receive briefings on ongoing projects.

In February, the Georgia Democrat inspected ongoing infrastructure projects on post, met with both senior and junior enlisted personnel and received briefings at the Cyber Center for Excellence.

In March, he secured a commitment from Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, to dedicate necessary federal resources to improving military housing at Fort Gordon.

Ossoff’s staff said Fort Gordon service members and their families are encouraged to contact his office with any questions, concerns or for help with federal agencies at ossoff.senate.gov or by calling 470-786-7800.

