NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays...
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Two of the best at their jobs will meet once again in the NFC championship game when Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide how much to challenge San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been booked into a jail in Seattle, accused of ``Burglary Domestic Violence.’' The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks.

The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

