NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

(AP) - Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been booked into a jail in Seattle, accused of ``Burglary Domestic Violence.’' The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks.

The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

