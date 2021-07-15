Man dies from gunshot wound in Graniteville shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators say one man is dead after a shooting in Graniteville Wednesday night.

Deputies say around 11:30 pm, they were dispatched to meet with medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Center who were treating a gunshot victim. That victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from the medical center.

After receiving confirmation of a shooting incident, deputies responded to 340 Aiken Road, near Mack Lane, in Graniteville. Deputies found a deceased Black male lying on the floor just inside the front doorway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are currently working on this investigation.

Deputies ask that if anyone has any information that would support this investigation or video, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.