Advertisement

Man dies from gunshot wound in Graniteville shooting

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators say one man is dead after a shooting in Graniteville Wednesday night.

Deputies say around 11:30 pm, they were dispatched to meet with medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Center who were treating a gunshot victim. That victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from the medical center.

After receiving confirmation of a shooting incident, deputies responded to 340 Aiken Road, near Mack Lane, in Graniteville. Deputies found a deceased Black male lying on the floor just inside the front doorway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are currently working on this investigation.

Deputies ask that if anyone has any information that would support this investigation or video, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson
Bond hearings share details on what led to 2020 Aiken nightclub shooting
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child

Latest News

18 wheeler accident I-20 westbound
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an...
20 states support South Carolina in abortion lawsuit
Local health experts express concern over recent rise in COVID cases
Local health experts express concern over rise in COVID cases across two-state
Rise in COVID cases in GA, SC