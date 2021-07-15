Advertisement

Man charged in North Augusta shooting after leading police on high-speed chase into Georgia

Johnnie Wideman, Jr.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing charges for leading police on a high-speed chase through downtown Augusta after allegedly shooting a victim across the river in North Augusta.

On the night of July 2, police responded to an apartment building on the 500 block of East Buena Vista Avenue in reference to an attempted murder, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.

At the scene, police found a 40-year-old man who had been shot by a suspect identified as 27-year-old Johnnie Wideman, Jr. of Augusta.

Multiple witnesses on scene reported Wideman showed up to the area drunk and got into a fight with the victim after he tore up his temporary license plate, the incident report states.

Wideman then reportedly pulled out a firearm and fired it three times, twice in the air and once at the victim’s abdomen. The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan with a defective headlight.

An officer arriving to the scene saw a vehicle fitting the description pull out of the apartment complex at a high rate of speed. The driver then led police into downtown Augusta at “triple digit speeds” after the pursuing officer activated their emergency lights and sirens.

The car the veered off onto Broad Street, traveling over 80 mph. The officer then lost the vehicle as it sped down Laney Walker Boulevard, traveling at least 130 mph, the police documented.

Authorities detained Wideman on Tuesday. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with attempted murder and failure to stop for a blue light, according to arrest records.

