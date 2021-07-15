Local Peach Jam standouts: ‘It’s a dream come true’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year hundreds of high school athletes travel from all across the country to right here in the CSRA for the Nike Peach Jam. This year some of those athletes didn’t have to travel too far to get on the court.

The Skill Factory U15 team in the black jerseys are sitting at the top of their standings at this year’s Peach Jam with two blowout wins. And there’s plenty of local flavor on this team. Four of the men go to high school right here in the CSRA and they’re trying to bring home a title for the hometown fans.

While some players travel thousands of miles to play in this tournament, Laney’s Marcellus Brigham, Thomson’s Lavonta Ivery and Jahkiaus Jones, and Augusta Christian’s Elijah Crawford only had to make a short drive down the road.

“It feels great, especially being from here. Not many people from here get the opportunity to play,” said Elijah Crawford, Augusta Christian.

They’re the only players in the U-15 tournament from Augusta, and they’re led by another CSRA native, Waynesboro’s Julius Patterson.

“It’s a dream come true. It feels so surreal to be a local person from this area watching this every year. And being here coaching in it and local players playing, it don’t get no better than this man,” said Julius Patterson, head coach.

Patterson says he’s bummed no fans are allowed because this team would’ve packed the house but the players say they’re trying to bring it home for the city in a tournament they grew up watching.

“It really a dream come true. Ain’t nobody from Augusta really playing in this tournament like that,” said Marcellus Brigham, Laney.

“When I was young I wanted the opportunity to play big leagues and all that so it feels good,” said Lavonta Ivery, Thomson.

Patterson says being so close to home and seeing all the support has brought a lot of emotions.

“I ain’t got no sleep in about three days,” said Patterson.

But now his focus is channeling those emotions to winning games on the court.

“We’re just seizing the moment, taking it one game at a time, keeping God first, not taking no one for granted, and just trying to make it out here,” said Patterson.

The Skill Factory actually lost their game today by six points to undefeated P-G Elite. They’ll play at 11:00 a.m. for the next three days at the convention center. You can livestream all the games online.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.