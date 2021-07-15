Advertisement

Local health experts express concern over recent rise in COVID cases

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All over the country health officials are seeing a spike in COVID cases. And we’re not exempt here in the two-state.

Cases are rising by almost 50 percent across the state of Georgia which sounds like a lot, and it is a huge spike from the numbers we’ve seen. There are just about 630 hospitalizations across the state but they each have one thing in common.

“And that’s the really concerning part, we’re not seeing anybody admitted who has been vaccinated,” said Doctor Rodger MacArthur, Professor at the Medical College of Georgia.

That’s the situation for the vast majority of hospitalizations now, people who are not vaccinated.

“630 people in the hospital is very different than 5,500,” said Dr. MacAurthur.

Not a lot of hospitalizations in our area, but doctor MacArthur says there’s no reason for any, anywhere.

“The very frustrating part about it all it seems right now that every single one of those could have been prevented if folks had gotten vaccinated,” he said.

Same goes for South Carolina. Hospitals seeing spikes and doctors can’t believe it.

“You were over capacity and then all of the sudden nobody had it. I know it sounds corny but it seemed like a dream. This is a trend that has repeated itself time and time again, literally in the last 24 hours, we started to see something I haven’t seen in weeks or months,” said Dr. Philip Keith Lexington Medical Center, ICU doctor.

Positive cases are still connected to large group gatherings, no social distancing, and no masks and most importantly no vaccines.

Cases can not be connected directly to the Fourth of July because states were seeing spikes before then. And even after all these months, in Richmond County only about 30 percent of people are fully vaccinated and in Columbia County 36 percent.

“We can get back to normal we can do this were almost there go out and get vaccinated,” Dr. MacAurthur.

