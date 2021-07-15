Advertisement

Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert’s NY suspension

In this Monday, July 12, 2021 file photo, Horse trainer Bob Baffert, left, leaves federal...
In this Monday, July 12, 2021 file photo, Horse trainer Bob Baffert, left, leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A New York federal judge on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New York federal judge has nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert, finding that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond to claims made against him.

The ruling came Wednesday from Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon. She ruled after a hearing on Monday attended by Baffert, who was suspended by the racing association after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Corn snakes like this one named Mimic can eat up to 4,500 ticks a year. (Source: WALB)
Is it illegal to kill venomous or non-venomous snakes in Ga., S.C.?
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man; remains ID’d
From left: Alfonzo Green, Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr. and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite.
Details emerge in missing-man case as 3 charged with murder

Latest News

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables (Source: Clemson Athletics)
Clemson DC Venables becomes top-paid assistant with new deal
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) plays...
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge
Mets’ Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion
Zach Johnson tests positive, list of British Open WDs grows