Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KMBC) - Police said they found human remains on someone’s property, and they say it’s related to a missing person’s case.

Video shows search crews digging through multiple sites at a home.

Michael Hendricks, 40, lives at the property.

He was charged in June with slew of sex crimes, including enticement of a child less than 15 years old and child molestation in the 3rd degree of a child less than 14 years-old.

More documents reveal a woman named Maggie Ybarra, who is said to be Hendricks’ girlfriend.

According to a probable cause statement, Ybarra told an underage girl that Hendricks had killed a woman and disposed of the body.

Ybarra was also charged with multiple sex crimes in June. Both are currently booked in the Jackson County Detention Center.

As for the search, police aren’t releasing the identity of the body found but have notified the victims’ family.

A neighbor who lives close said they would often see a lot of kids on the property, and he calls this entire scene just gruesome.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

