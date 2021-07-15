Advertisement

Here’s the lineup for Broadway-style productions coming to Augusta

Bell Auditorium in Augusta
Bell Auditorium in Augusta(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 15, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From musicals to contemporary entertainers like the Blue Man Group, the 10-title lineup has been announced for the 2021-2022 season of Taylor BMW Broadway in Augusta at the Bell Auditorium.

“We are thrilled to be back with the 20th anniversary season of the best of Broadway, live on stage at Augusta’s Bell Auditorium,” said Adam Epstein, president and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment.

Season ticket holders have access to the season lineup before the public and can save up to $90 more than single ticket buyers.

Here’s the schedule:

  • “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” – Nov. 26
  • “Oklahoma!” – Dec. 1
  • “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical” – Dec. 11
  • “A Magical Cirque Christmas” – Dec. 16
  • “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” – Jan. 20
  • “Celtic Woman” – March 8
  • “Hairspray” – March 18
  • “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical” – April 21
  • “South Pacific” – April 28
  • “Blue Man Group” – May 11

For more information, visit www.augustabroadway.com.

MORE | Augusta officials back $15M more for new James Brown Arena

