Hartsville boy in hospital with congenital heart defect wants mail

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 4-year-old Hartsville boy in the hospital with a rare heart condition wants mail from people.

Simms Daniels was born with a congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). It has caused him to have three open heart surgeries throughout his life.

The most recent surgery was in April, but now he’s back in the hospital due to complications from that surgery that include fluid buildup, a blood infection and a possible bone infection.

Simms’ dad Wes said doctors might have to open him up a fourth time to fix the complications.

It’s certainly a difficult time for the Daniels family, and in order to keep his spirits up over that stretch of time, Simms is asking people to write him letters since he loves opening mail.

Simms’ family put out the request this week and they’ve already received an overwhelming response.

“It’s just been a flood of people reaching out and sending words of encouragement not just only to us but to Simms and also his older brother Wilson who’s 7,” Wes Daniels said.

The father said he’s so glad to be part of a community that is so supportive of his situation.

“Hartsville’s just a great community,” Daniels said. “We really rally behind each other and support each other. We’ve had the community behind us, our church, First Presbyterian Church of Hartsville, friends, I work at University of South Carolina in Columbia. They’ve been a huge support and have really just kind of helped us navigate this as we kind of internalize this and try to navigate it ourselves.”

If you want to send a letter to Simms, you can do so by sending it to this address:

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital

10 McClennan Banks Drive

3rd Floor- Room 3038

Attention: Wesley Simmons Daniels

Charleston, SC 29425

