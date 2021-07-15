Grant Me Hope: Could you be 17-year-old Jaron’s superhero?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

This week, News 12 begins a partnership with a nonprofit organization called Grant Me Hope.

Its focus is to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Jaron, 17 .

Jaron loves to play football, basketball and video games. He also enjoys listening to R&B music and watching cartoons and football games. The Kansas City Chiefs are his favorite team. At school, where he gets along well with the other kids and science is his favorite subject, Jaron enjoys learning new information and helping his teacher and peers.

Jaron needs a loving and patient adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his siblings who have been planned for separately.

“Just want to get up out of our house,” Jaron said. “I just want to go somewhere and have fun. My name is Jaron and I’m 17 years old. I’m from Atlanta. There’s not that many things the city have in the country life. Now I do not like the country life. I like the city life. I just like waking up and just going outside and just seeing the buildings and stuff. Like, ‘Yo, this is really cool.’ My favorite superhero, I like Captain America. Captain America is a superhero.”

To inquire about Jaron, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx .

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/ .

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.