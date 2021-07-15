Free career coaching offered to local job seekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department is launching the GROW Project, an initiative that provides free career coaching to help attendees gain professional skills to accelerate their job search and build confidence.

The first day of workshops will be held Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. and will highlight dressing for success and how to fill out a job application.

Attendees will receive a voucher to a Goodwill store to receive a limited amount of professional clothing.

Building a strong resume and strengthening interview skills will be the focus of the second seminars being held July 24 from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

All workshops are free and will be held in the Linda Beazley Community Meeting Room in the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

To register, contact Felicia Cretella at 706-826-1377 or email fcretella@augustaga.gov.

Upcoming job fairs

T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta. The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta. Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes: education reimbursement; medical, dental and vision benefits; phone service discounts; matching 401(k); and annual employee stock grant program. To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b . For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page

The city of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair from 1-6 p.m. July 31 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St. More than 60 employers are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Board of Education. Opportunities will include full- and part-time employment and internships. The event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

