Advertisement

Free career coaching offered to local job seekers

Now hiring
Now hiring(WAVE 3 News)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department is launching the GROW Project, an initiative that provides free career coaching to help attendees gain professional skills to accelerate their job search and build confidence.

The first day of workshops will be held Saturday from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. and will highlight dressing for success and how to fill out a job application.

Attendees will receive a voucher to a Goodwill store to receive a limited amount of professional clothing.

Building a strong resume and strengthening interview skills will be the focus of the second seminars being held July 24 from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

All workshops are free and will be held in the Linda Beazley Community Meeting Room in the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

To register, contact Felicia Cretella at 706-826-1377 or email fcretella@augustaga.gov.

Upcoming job fairs

  • T-Mobile is looking to fill at its customer-service call center in Augusta. The company will hold an on-site hiring event on July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3750 Wheeler Road, Augusta. Positions start at $15 an hour, plus a compensation plan that includes: education reimbursement; medical, dental and vision benefits; phone service discounts; matching 401(k); and annual employee stock grant program. To learn more about the positions, register for the hiring event, or to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/36x4o2b. For more details on all upcoming hiring events, visit the T-Mobile Careers Facebook page.
  • The city of Augusta will host its first citywide job fair from 1-6 p.m. July 31 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St. More than 60 employers are expected to be represented, including Augusta Technical College, Augusta-Richmond County, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Board of Education. Opportunities will include full- and part-time employment and internships. The event is open to the public, and real-time employment updates from the event will be posted on the Augusta-Richmond County’s LinkedIn page and the Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders

Latest News

Heartbreak in Aiken horse community after local rider killed by horse
Aiken horse community heartbroken after local rider killed by riding accident
Turner Stokes
Deputies still searching for missing man last seen in May
Heartbreak in Aiken horse community after local rider killed by horse
Equestrian rider remembered
Tracy Kirkland
Emanuel County woman sentenced after admitting to defrauding program for COVID-19 small business relief