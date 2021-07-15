Advertisement

Deputies still searching for missing man last seen in May

Turner Stokes
Turner Stokes(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Turner David Stokes, a missing man last seen two months ago.

On May 20, deputies previously reported Stokes, 55, could have been in the company of a formerly reported missing person 54-year-old Edward Earl Johnson.

Deputies said during the time that Johnson was last seen in a gray 2004 Nissan Titan with the Georgia tag CBT-295. Authorities now report Johnson was located on June 5 in Nashville, TN where he was arrested on stolen vehicles charges.

Stokes still remains missing.

Deputies report that he was last seen on May 13 around 9:30 p.m. wearing a brown FPL Foods uniform.

Anyone with information about the men is urged to contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1026 or 821-1080.

