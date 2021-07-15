Advertisement

Crash shifts bridge by 6 feet, closing part of I-16 in Georgia

A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOPERTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Interstate 16 in Treutlen County has been shut down in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78 due to a large dump trailer hitting the State Highway 86 bridge and shifting it nearly 6 feet.

Georgia Department of Transportation engineers and contractors were on the site Thursday morning evaluating the situation.

There is currently no timeframe for when the closure will be removed and travel lanes will reopen.

A signed detour is being put in place and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible, given the anticipated traffic volumes.

A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.
A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16.(WRDW)

Westbound detour: Take Exit 78, turn Right onto Highway 221 North, then left onto U.S. 80 west, go through Adrian, turn left onto State Highway 15, then re-enter I-16 at Exit 71.

Eastbound detour: Take Exit 71, turn right onto Highway 15 through Soperton, then left onto State Highway 46, left onto State Highway 56, then re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.

“Motorists are urged to remain patient during this closure” GDOT said in a news release. “Crews are working to repair and reopen the roadway as soon as possible to minimize impact to the traveling public.”

MORE | 18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
Monisha Courtney and Dustin Williamson
Bond hearings share details on what led to Aiken nightclub shooting
Dae’kwon Simmons is shown at his murder sentencing hearing in Aiken on July 13, 2021.
Nearly 4-decade prison term handed down for Aiken man’s murder in front of wife, child

Latest News

S.C. sees nearly 40 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in past three weeks
S.C. sees nearly 40 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in past three weeks
SC sees nearly 40% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in past three weeks
S.C. sees nearly 40 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in past three weeks
Medical Marijuana bill sponsor confident after governor’s comments
Medical Marijuana bill sponsor confident after S.C. governor’s comments
Lintel Lizzil Kirkland
Aiken police track down suspect after string of armed robberies