Crash shifts bridge by 6 feet, closing part of I-16 in Georgia

SOPERTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Interstate 16 in Treutlen County has been shut down in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78 due to a large dump trailer hitting the State Highway 86 bridge and shifting it nearly 6 feet.

Georgia Department of Transportation engineers and contractors were on the site Thursday morning evaluating the situation.

There is currently no timeframe for when the closure will be removed and travel lanes will reopen.

A signed detour is being put in place and motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible, given the anticipated traffic volumes.

A crash shifted an overpass nearly 6 feet in Treutlen County, closing Interstate 16. (WRDW)

Westbound detour: Take Exit 78, turn Right onto Highway 221 North, then left onto U.S. 80 west, go through Adrian, turn left onto State Highway 15, then re-enter I-16 at Exit 71.

Eastbound detour: Take Exit 71, turn right onto Highway 15 through Soperton, then left onto State Highway 46, left onto State Highway 56, then re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.

“Motorists are urged to remain patient during this closure” GDOT said in a news release. “Crews are working to repair and reopen the roadway as soon as possible to minimize impact to the traveling public.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.