Clemson DC Venables becomes top-paid assistant with new deal

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables (Source: Clemson Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables received a new five-year contract extension that earns him $2.5 million a season as the highest paid assistant in college football. The school’s board of trustees approved the deal Wednesday.

Venables will get a salary increase of $100,000. He has been in charge of Clemson’s defense for the past 10 seasons, helping the Tigers win national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Clemson won its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and reached the College Football Playoff for the sixth year in a row.

