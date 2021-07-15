By the numbers: How child tax credit adds up in Georgia, S. Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month , with payments continuing through the end of the year.

President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as making it fully available to families without any tax obligations. President Joe Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent.

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 . But six months of payments will be advanced on a monthly basis through the end of the year. This means eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per child older than that .

The payments begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals , $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples . Higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

The Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families in the United States with 26 million children will receive payments in July.

In Georgia , that’s more than $520 million for 1.2 million families with 2 million childre n.

In South Carolina , that’s more than $241 million for 570,000-plus families with 945,000 children .

