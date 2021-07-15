Advertisement

By the numbers: How child tax credit adds up in Georgia, S. Carolina

By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as making it fully available to families without any tax obligations. President Joe Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent.

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. But six months of payments will be advanced on a monthly basis through the end of the year. This means eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per child older than that.

The payments begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. Higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

The Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families in the United States with 26 million children will receive payments in July.

In Georgia, that’s more than $520 million for 1.2 million families with 2 million children.

In South Carolina, that’s more than $241 million for 570,000-plus families with 945,000 children.

Learn more
Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts
How the expanded child tax credit payments work

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line

Latest News

Market Wagon is launching a hub that will bring produce delivery to the CSRA.
Business roundup: Produce delivery comes to CSRA, stores salute heroes and more
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy to host customer assistance day in Aiken
Fist bump
Richmond County schools, T-Mobile to hold hiring events
Cracker Barrel
Local Cracker Barrel seeks alcohol license, and is a step closer to getting it