Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy

By WBAL Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBAL) - Police said they’ve charged a man with murdering a woman who was in town to bring her son to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Michelle Cummings and her husband were staying at the graduate hotel when she was killed by a stray bullet.

“I know the arrest will not bring the families their beloved wife and mother with back, but i hope this provides them some justice,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.

Jackson talked to reporters on Wednesday after he spoke with the husband of Cummings to convey the news that this part of the case has been closed.

“The Annapolis police department detectives have arrested 29-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis and charged him with the homicide of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas,” Jackson said.

Cummings was killed by a single “errant” bullet on June 28 while sitting on a hotel patio, according to Jackson.

She was in Annapolis dropping her son Trey off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jackson said Harrod has been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to Cummings’ death.

Jackson said his team was able to identify Harrod as their primary suspect after receiving tips on the case and after reviewing video and photographic evidence from the crime scene.

Police say Harrod had an outstanding warrant for cutting off his ankle monitor and that he assaulted the officer who tried to arrest him.

