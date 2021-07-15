Advertisement

Aiken horse community heartbroken after local rider killed by riding accident

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heartbreak in the Aiken horse community this evening. Annie Goodwin was known for her accomplishments on her horse. Those who knew her say riding horses was in her blood.

Annie Goodwin was doing that yesterday at the Stable view equestrian facility in Aiken. That’s when they say her horse missed a jump. Annie was thrown off the horse and later died. Stable View is closed now for the next two weeks. Since the accident messages of support for Annie’s family have poured in on social media.

Understandably this is hard for everyone. Friends say they’ll miss Goodwin’s infectious smile and positive personality most.

Annie grew up riding and caring for horses. Naturally talented and an accomplished rider on her way to the top. Her skills and passion did not go unnoticed, Olympic equestrian Will Coleman wrote on Facebook that she will continue to inspire the people she knew personally and professionally. Annie worked closely with Daniel Geitner who says she was more than just a friend.

“Really a part of our personal family, barn family and all the extended horse community in Aiken were a real close-knit group and this has hit everyone pretty hard,” said Daniel Geitener, Owner and Operator of DFG stables.

When we spoke to the people at Stable View, the woman said this was just so difficult for her family and her work family. Stable View is working to honor Annie’s legacy. They don’t have anything set in stone just yet.

MORE: | Well-known competitive rider dies after horse falls on her in Aiken County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shooting incident
Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mother with five gunshot wounds
This was the scene on the morning of July 15, 2021, on Audubon Circle in Aiken County as...
More violence in Aiken County: Woman wounded, man slain in separate shootings
Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and...
2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man
18-wheeler crashes into several vehicles on I-20 west.
18-wheeler strikes several vehicles near Georgia state line
Compete together, win together, and now they call themselves pros.
‘We win together’: Local couple become pro bodybuilders

Latest News

Every year hundreds of high school athletes travel from all across the country to right here in...
Its really a dream come true
I-TEAM: Opioid overdoses on the rise
I-TEAM: Opioid overdoses on the rise
Turner Stokes
Deputies still searching for missing man last seen in May
Heartbreak in Aiken horse community after local rider killed by horse
Equestrian rider remembered